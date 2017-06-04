The Meditation You Need to Be Doing Regularly, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Starting to meditate can be, well, stressful. Our friends at YourTango break it down by zodiac sign to help you find your perfect practice.

Find your zen.

No matter who you are, there's been a time when you feel like you're having a major mental breakdown. Whether it's work, school, family, friends; you've probably had to sit yourself down and say, "pull it together, sister."

We ALL do it: when someone or something is driving you crazy, you take a few deep breaths because it's the only thing that doesn't make you feel like you might explode.

But did you know there's way more to those few deep breaths than you think?

Mindfulness meditation sounds way more intimidating than it is. Basically, it's a way to calm all of those crazy feelings and thoughts in your head and focuses you in on the present, physically and mentally.

It's easy to get caught up in the little things and forget to pay attention to your body, mind, and soul.

There's a meditation for everyone.

Whether you need one that grounds you and reminds you what you're grateful for or one that helps you cool down after a big fight with your boyfriend, taking the time to breathe, think, and be present makes a HUGE difference on your attitude and perspective.

Your zodiac sign can highlight your weaknesses and flaws, which is exactly why finding a meditation, based on your zodiac sign, can help you truly understand what you need to be focusing on in your life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You struggle with the idea of being inactive and unproductive, but luckily you also love a challenge, so this compassion meditation is a great exercise for you.

You can be very impatient with people and come off as moody and aggressive.

This meditation will help you increase your compassion for others as well as get rid of some of that frustration and aggression you impulsively feel.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are about as stubborn as they come, and often struggle with sudden changes or inconsistency. Change meditation will help you get rid of that close-mindedness you feel towards new situations and experiences.

You can open yourself up to being accepting of spontaneous acts and become aware of your uncompromising attitude, which will eventually lead to less stress and anger.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love being fast-paced and quick to learn, but this meditation will help you slow down and focus on your physical and mental states.

You tend to feel nervous and unsettled, which can get in the way of your usual fun and social attitude.

This engaging your senses meditation can help with depression and sadness, but it also helps you be present by settling your nerves and making you aware of everything you see, touch, feel, taste and smell.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You truly feel your emotions more than any other sign, which makes meditation a really useful tool for honing in those sad or depressed thoughts.

You may be extremely compassionate towards others, but you can be very negative when it comes to yourself, which makes a body scan meditation the perfect mediation for you.

A Body Scan settles all your fearful or depressing thoughts and reinforces contentment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Although you are one of the most generous signs, there are moments when your arrogant and irrational side comes out. This Great Compassion meditation helps you focus on joy, happiness and loving others while getting rid of those insecurities that reflect your arrogance.

Even though facing reality can be challenging for you, this meditation will open you up to be vulnerable with yourself and acknowledge your capacity for loving others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can take yourself very seriously, which can be beneficial in some instances but can also cause you to be overly critical of everyone, including yourself.

This joy meditation will let you relax from your usual rigidness by instilling positive thoughts and feelings like contentment and enthusiasm.

This will help you combat some of the critical thoughts you have towards the world, and get rid of any negative energy that's holding you back.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can be a very gracious and social person, but underneath you have just as much insecurity as anyone else.

Relax, Ground, and Clear is a meditation that helps ground you in a way that reduces all the fears and worries that can appear throughout the day.

Self-pity is a major struggle of yours, and this meditation will put everything into perspective so you can live a more positive life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your greatest weakness is your distrust and jealousy towards others.

This gratitude meditation will allow you to try and get rid of any of the judgments you have towards others and reinforce ideas of happiness and positivity, allowing you to be grateful for the people in your life.

You may feel like no one really knows who you are, but by opening your mind up to the idea of gratitude will allow you to trust and be trusted by others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You struggle with a lack of adventure and discovery, but luckily a Mindful Walk is a perfect meditation for you.

You are sometimes quick to speak (even when you REALLY shouldn't), and a mindful walk is a great way to get away and reflect on your reactions during a stressful time.

Because you're so impatient, you often feel unsettled both physically and mentally. A mindful walk will calm your thoughts and worries, allowing you to increase your patience.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are an intellectual, serious being, and it can be difficult when not everyone around you is the same way. You struggle with being unforgiving and condescending, lacking any sort of understanding for others.

This Equanimity meditation will allow you to connect to your open and accepting side and help you work away from your short-tempered attitude towards others.

You'll better control the arrogant and snarky parts of your personality by appreciating the non-judgemental side of yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even though you would rather run away from your problems and avoid any kind of emotional expression, the deep-thinker in you knows it's not as productive.

This Cause and Effect meditation can help you go easier on yourself when it comes to your fear of vulnerability.

You often times come off as aloof and uninviting because of your serious nature, but this meditation will allow you to focus more on being kind towards the people around you, and the good that can come out of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Because you are always so selfless and loving towards others, you forget to give yourself some of that love, too.

The Commonality of Suffering meditation allows you to acknowledge the sadness and loneliness that you feel and relieves some of that fear.

You fear being criticized, but this meditation shows you that you are not alone in your suffering and that through loving yourself and preserving, others will do the same.

