5 Detox Drinks to Kick-Start Your Morning

The following post was originally published on Taylor Walker Fit.

Drinking water, a natural detox drink, the second you wake up helps to detoxify the liver, promote digestion, ease constipation, maintain healthy skin, improve blood circulation and helps put living your most "nutritious life" first!

The benefits are abundant and help you find comfort in your gut, now known as the powerhouse of your body. Having healthy gut and digestive tract actually helps you to have more energy, regular bowel movements, decreased bloating and an overall happier mindset. Did you know that it has been scientifically proven that a bloated, uncomfortable gut is linked to sadness and depression?

Think back to the last time you over ate. How did you feel? Happy? Excited? Full of energy? Doubtful. Anyway, we have all been there, and although I like to use whole foods to detox; drinks and herbal teas can help your body get back on track A-S-A-P! You should drink your detox concoction as soon as you wake up…even before your morning java.

Here are a few of my favorite daily detox drinks for you to add to your daily morning routine: