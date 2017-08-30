The 7 Exercises Everyone Should Know

As a fitness editor, I have done my fair share of workouts. Videos, classes, personal training — you name it, I've probably done it. In all of the workouts I have done, the same seven exercises appear again and again, and for good reason. Not only do these moves tend to form the foundation of more challenging variations, but they are also incredibly functional and work major muscle groups of the body.

If you're new to fitness or are just looking for a refresher, it's a good idea to get acquainted with the following exercises. Doing so will help give you the foundation to excel at more complicated moves, while also providing you the health benefits from focusing on exercises that are truly useful in everyday life. Best of all? You won't need a single piece of equipment to do a single one.