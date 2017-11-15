Period Memes
If Your Period Is the F*cking Worst, at Least These Memes Will Make You Feel Better
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
If Your Period Is the F*cking Worst, at Least These Memes Will Make You Feel Better
Periods, amiright?! From crippling cramps to moodiness, sobbing at diaper commercials, wanting to punch everyone in the frickin' face, and wanting to eat ALL THE CHOCOLATE, if your period makes you feel like a completely different person, you're not alone. It sucks. But these will make you feel better.
0previous images
-5more images