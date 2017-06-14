35 Plank Variations That Will Strengthen and Tone Every Inch of Your Body

A plank is anything but basic. The move simultaneously works the upper body and core without needing a single piece of equipment to do so. Adding the move into your regular routine will help you become stronger and leaner and can help offset everyday aches and pains. But why stick to the same old, same old every day when there are dozens upon dozens of exercises that take the traditional plank up a notch? Some task you with an added element of cardio, while others use weights to add even more resistance to an already-challenging move. If that's not enough, be prepared to work your balance and, in turn, feel parts of your core you didn't even know were there.