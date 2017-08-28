 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
150-Calorie Snacks to Satisfy Serious Sugar Cravings
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Run, According to a Running Coach
beginner workouts
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8-Minute, 4-Move Total-Body Dumbbell Workout

Grab a set of three to 10-pound dumbbells, set the timer for eight minutes, and let's get moving! These four multitasking moves target more than one part of the body, so you'll tone your arms, core, butt, and legs, all in just eight minutes.

Directions: Do two minutes of jumping jacks or jogging in place to get the heart rate going. Set the timer for eight minutes. Perform each of the below four moves for 10 reps (or five reps per side), with no rest in between exercises. Once you finish the four moves, start at the beginning and keep repeating this four-move circuit until the eight minutes are up, moving quickly, but with correct form. You can do it! It's OK to start with a heavier set of dumbbells and then switch to a lighter set when you need to.

Related
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over

Dumbbell Squat
Reverse Lunge and Press
Plank Row
Sumo Squat With Bicep Curls
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
10-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Orangetheory Fitness
What's the Theory Behind Orangetheory Fitness?
by Brandi Kupchella
How Do Successful People End Their Day?
Productivity
5 Ways Successful People End Their Day
by Bloguettes
49-Year-Old Woman Using BBG Ages Well
Kayla Itsines
by Dominique Astorino
10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout
beginner workouts
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
Adventurous Dining Experiences Around the World
Travel
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds