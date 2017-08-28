8-Minute, 4-Move Total-Body Dumbbell Workout

Grab a set of three to 10-pound dumbbells, set the timer for eight minutes, and let's get moving! These four multitasking moves target more than one part of the body, so you'll tone your arms, core, butt, and legs, all in just eight minutes.

Directions: Do two minutes of jumping jacks or jogging in place to get the heart rate going. Set the timer for eight minutes. Perform each of the below four moves for 10 reps (or five reps per side), with no rest in between exercises. Once you finish the four moves, start at the beginning and keep repeating this four-move circuit until the eight minutes are up, moving quickly, but with correct form. You can do it! It's OK to start with a heavier set of dumbbells and then switch to a lighter set when you need to.