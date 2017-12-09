 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
This Rule Could Be the Key to Losing Weight
Gift Guide
Grab These 16 Amazing Adidas Gifts For the Fit Junkie in Your Life — All Under $40
Beer
A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Trying to Lose Weight but . . . Wine

If you live by the motto that it's wine o'clock somewhere, you're probably curling up with a glass of red or white at this very moment. As you sip, you contemplate the question, "If water can be turned into wine, why does it have so many damn calories?!" These funny quotes may not be able to take the calories away from your glass, but they'll definitely put a smile on your face.

Related
Here's How Much Wine You Should Drink If You Want to Be Healthy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Weight LossWine
Food News
Pizza Hut Launches Beer and Wine Delivery, but There's a Catch
by Celia Fernandez
Gluhwein Mulled Wine Recipe
Holiday Food
The Award For the Coziest Fall Drink Goes to This Mulled Wine
by Erin Cullum
How Do You Open a Bottle of Wine Without a Corkscrew?
Wine
Yes, You Can Open a Wine Bottle With a House Key — Watch This Genius Life Hack
by Macy Cate Williams
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Stocking Stuffer
Parenting
Wine-Lovers, Rejoice! You Can Now Officially Buy Wine Stocking Stuffers
by Murphy Moroney
Drinking Too Much After Kids
Family Life
Drinking While Parenting: A Must or a Crutch?
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds