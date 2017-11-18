 Skip Nav
You'll Feel So Much Better After This Restorative Wall Yoga Sequence
booty gains
A Fat-Burning Jump Rope and Booty Workout That Only Takes 20 Minutes
Arm Exercises
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
Healthy Eating Tips
17 Coconut Shell Smoothie Bowls That Will Change Your Idea of Breakfast Forever
You'll Feel So Much Better After This Restorative Wall Yoga Sequence

If you've never used a wall to do yoga, this is a perfect calming, beginner-friendly sequence. Do this 11-pose sequence to help you wake up in the morning, to wind down in the evening, after an intense workout (these are great stretches for your hips, lower back, and hamstrings), or if you're new to yoga or recovering from an injury.

8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
Legs up the Wall
1 Leg up the Wall
Butterfly
Straddle
Figure Four
Spinal Twist
Deeper Spinal Twist
Shoulderstand Prep
Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch
Child's Pose
Standing Forward Bend
Beginner Workouts10-minute WorkoutsYoga SequencesBeginner Fitness TipsWorkoutsStress ReliefYoga
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds