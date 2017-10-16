 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Skip the Coffee Shop For These 150-Calorie Pumpkin Muffins
Healthy Snacks
Cozy Up to These 15 Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats This Fall
Fitness Gear
11 Cute and Cozy Crewneck Sweatshirts For Your Fall Workout

Running HIIT Workout

A 30-Minute Running HIIT Workout to Speed Up Weight Loss

HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts have gotten a lot of attention lately because they're one of the best workouts for losing weight and shedding belly fat. A HIIT workout mixes shorts bursts of activity with even shorter rest periods.

Here's a very basic HIIT running workout that can be done outside or on a treadmill.

The Workout

Directions: Begin with a five-minute warmup, then start running at an easy pace for two minutes. Then follow this format:

4 minutes: run fast (no need to sprint, but you should be huffing and puffing)
2 minutes: run at an easy recovery pace (or walk)

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat five times for a total of 30 minutes.

That's it! For more of a challenge, if you're on a treadmill, you can incorporate incline during those high-intensity intervals. After cooling down, do this postrun stretching routine.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Join the conversation
HIIT WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsHIIT30-minute WorkoutsTreadmill WorkoutsInterval WorkoutsWorkoutsRunning
Beginner Fitness Tips
How to Run More Than a Mile Without Feeling Like You're Dying
by Jenny Sugar
Cardio Workout Beginner Treadmill
Cardio Workouts
This is the Best Running Workout For Newbies
by Susi May
What to Know Before You Start Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
10 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before My First Run
by Amy Williams
Tips For Running Outside
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Things You Need to Know Before You Run Outside
by Michele Foley
How Do I Start Running?
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Don't Run but Want to, This Guide Is For You
by Leta Shy
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds