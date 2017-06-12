 Skip Nav
She Gained 21 Pounds but Went From From Skinny to Fit
Skinny to Fit Before and After

Yada yada yada I got a boob job moving forward... Can you believe I had more body fat on my left photo then the right photo?!? Skinny fat is a real issue and also unhealthy. Just because you are skinny doesn't mean you can eat anything you want and think you are healthy just because you're not over weight. I had more health problems before then I have now actually I don't have health problems anymore, I haven't been sick in years. So don't strive on being skinny, strive on being healthy ✌💟 and always eat towards your goals 😉 Latest Vlog.👉 Link In bio 😉

A post shared by Florina (@florinafitness) on

Florina has changed into a completely different person, and says "Can you believe I had more body fat on my left photo then the right photo?!? She admits to being "skinny fat" and points out that just because you're thin and not overweight, "doesn't mean you can eat anything you want and think you are healthy."

The 119-pound woman on the left dealt with more health problems and Florina says that now that she's fit, strong, and taking better care of herself, and 140 pounds, she hasn't been sick in years. Her advice? "So don't strive on being skinny, strive on being healthy." Eat nourishing foods, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and don't worry about what the scale says because a lower number isn't always better.

