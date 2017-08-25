 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Quick and Healthy Breakfasts That Take Mere Minutes to Make
Class Fitsugar
Burn 200 Calories in 20 Minutes With This Quick Workout
Running
30-Minute Belly-Fat-Melting Treadmill Workout

Spider-Man Push-Up

The Intense Push-Up Variation That'll Change the Way Your Abs Look

Push-ups have got to be my all-time favorite upper-body exercise since they are so effective at targeting your chest and shoulders. There are so many variations to this basic exercise, so here's another one to add to your routine. Bonus: this move helps define your core, especially your obliques, the muscles on the sides of your torso that cinch your waist.

  • Come into plank position (top of a push-up), with your hands under your shoulders, and your body in one straight line. If you can't do a push-up this way, just lower your knees to the floor (as shown in the second half of the video).
  • As you bend your elbows out to the side and lower your torso toward the floor, bend your left knee and touch it to your left elbow.
  • As you straighten your arms, come back to plank position with your left foot next to your right. Now lower your torso down and touch your right knee to your right elbow. Then return back to plank position.
  • This counts as one repetition. Complete as many as you can, then stretch out your lower back and shoulders in Child's Pose for five breaths and then stretch out your pecs by doing Seated Heart Opener for five breaths.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios
Join the conversation
How-TosFitness How ToArm ExercisesPush-UpsAb ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
cnyc1a cnyc1a 8 years
We do these in Yoga all the time and sometimes my teacher makes us bring our knee to nose and do a push up. He encourages this so that when we do arm balancing we have more strength.
Ellie-Yeah Ellie-Yeah 8 years
I just tried them and wow what a move to do .. Crazy but really effective x
kcmosinki kcmosinki 8 years
I know what I'm doing tonight in between filing taxes. thanks fit
amvbob amvbob 8 years
These are pretty rough! I learned them from Jillian Michael's Making the Cut and once I figured out how to do them I was like...You have GOT to be kidding me! You make it look positively easy, though!
blondie829 blondie829 8 years
ouch! i can imagine the 30 levels of soreness that go along with this move...
Spectra Spectra 8 years
I want to try these! I bet they're killer. I'll probably start on my knees though...I think I'd fall if I tried the regular version.
sunshinepointe sunshinepointe 8 years
I can't begin to think about being able to balance and pull this off.
Jabbadoo Jabbadoo 8 years
Oooh can't wait to try it!
Fitness Fitness 8 years
My upper body was sore for days after doing this move. Days!
Advah Advah 8 years
:o My body aches just looking at this!! Thanks for the vid, it'll probably be painful but at least I'll see results with that!
Fitness Video
10 Flat-Belly Moves For Your Foam Roller
by Susi May
Pool Exercises to Burn Calories
Summer
Summer Dream Workout — in a Pool!
by Anna Renderer
Squat Variations to Work Your Butt | Video
Fitness Video
5 Squat Variations For Your Best Butt
by Susi May
Best Pool Exercises to Burn Calories
Fitness Video
Burn Major Calories While Staying Cool in the Pool
by Anna Renderer
Get Fit Like a Professional Athlete With These Workout Tips
Adidas
These Killer Workout Tips Are This Influencer's Secret Weapon
by Julia-Malacoff paid for by adidas Training
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds