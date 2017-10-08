This 3-Minute Squat and Plank Workout May Be Short, but It's Intense

This total body workout is devoted to two types of exercises that you might despise because they're so hard, but man, they are effective at strengthening your thighs, butt, core, and abs!

It's just six moves, done for 30 seconds each, for a total of three minutes. So you can do this short workout once, or repeat it a few times for a longer workout, whatever you have time for, or before your muscles give out — whichever comes first.