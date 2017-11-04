Tone Your Entire Body (Mostly Your Butt!) With This 4-Move Workout

Too cold to run outside or even walk to your car to drive to the gym? Do this four-move cardio workout that will have your heart pumping and your muscles burning.

Directions: Complete this workout five times. Explanations of how to perform each exercise are below. Have fun!

30 Air Squats

15 Plank Jacks

30 Air Squats

15 Frogger Hops

30 Air Squats

15 Mountain Climbers