The 6 Things I Do Every Sunday to Stay Healthy All Week
Healthy Desserts Are a Real Thing Because This World Is a Beautiful Place
Ward Off Weightlifting Injuries by Following This CrossFit Competitor's Tips
Tone Your Entire Body (Mostly Your Butt!) With This 4-Move Workout

Too cold to run outside or even walk to your car to drive to the gym? Do this four-move cardio workout that will have your heart pumping and your muscles burning.

Directions: Complete this workout five times. Explanations of how to perform each exercise are below. Have fun!

30 Air Squats
15 Plank Jacks
30 Air Squats
15 Frogger Hops
30 Air Squats
15 Mountain Climbers

Air Squats
Plank Jacks
Air Squats
Frogger
Air Squats
Mountain Climbers
