Squat Workout For Butt
Tone Your Entire Body (Mostly Your Butt!) With This 4-Move Workout
Too cold to run outside or even walk to your car to drive to the gym? Do this four-move cardio workout that will have your heart pumping and your muscles burning.
Directions: Complete this workout five times. Explanations of how to perform each exercise are below. Have fun!
30 Air Squats
15 Plank Jacks
30 Air Squats
15 Frogger Hops
30 Air Squats
15 Mountain Climbers
