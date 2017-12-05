Sweaty Betty Gifts
10 Activewear Gifts From Our New Favorite Cool-Girl Brand, Sweaty Betty
Good activewear doesn't have to lack style; you can look cute while you kick ass during every single workout. The English brand Sweaty Betty is proving this notion with head-turning fitness apparel that you'll want to wear both in and out of the gym. Special workout clothing like this would make for excellent gifts this holiday season. We rounded up our favorite options that women will be happy to receive.
Zero Gravity Run Leggings
$135
Bhakti Padded Yoga Bra in Black, X-Small
$70
Zero Gravity Crop Run Leggings
$115
Pacesetter Tank Top in Blossom, X-Small
$65
Stamina Sports Bra in Beetle Blue, Small
$50
