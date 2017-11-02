 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How the Gym Saved Me From My Depression
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
Sleep
The Perfect Nap Length (and Why You Need a Nap Daily)

Tip to Stop Emotional Eating

A Simple But Powerful Trick to Stop Emotional Eating

I cry-eat more often than I want to admit. Stressful day at work? Chinese takeout it is! Fight with the boyfriend? Yes, I'll have a second maragarita! I'm not alone in this. Many nutritionists say weight issues and food cravings are less about physical happenings in the body and are closely tied to our emotional state. But life isn't pretty all of the time, so the challenge becomes how to not turn to food when things get out of whack. Beyond practicing mindful eating as much as possible, Nikki Sharp, wellness coach and author of the 5-Day Real Food Detox, recommends that her clients give themselves a detox — of the emotional kind.

Related
A Trainer-Approved Breakfast Smoothie That Doubles as a Post-Workout Recovery Shake

By pinpointing the reasons you're upset, Nikki says that you can find a better way to deal with the anger that doesn't have to involve turning to food. One of her go-to methods is a cleansing ritiual of sorts. Focus on what's bothering you and find a symbolic way to release it. "Write a letter and tear it up, throw a stone into the water, or visualize its dissipation into the air." The point of the exercise is to allow you time to reflect on the feeling and then let go of it. While it might sound a little on the new-agey side of things, Nikki says this simple act can be a "powerful way to free yourself emotionally," advice that can be used well beyond the dinner table.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Mindful EatingWeight Loss
Glow
Ease Congestion With This Cold and Flu Patch
by Megan Lutz
Edible Oreo Cookie Dough
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
by Brandi Milloy
Bhumika Shrestha Fights For Third Gender in Nepal
Transgender
From Outcast to Role Model: Meet Nepal’s First Transgender Congressperson
by Joanna Sloame
Stranger Things Season 2 Red Carpet
Netflix
The Stranger Things Gang Guesses Which Celebs Are Trapped in the Upside Down
by Natalie Rivera
Stranger Things Halloween Costumes | Tutorial
Beauty Video
Nothing Is Better Than These 3 Stranger Things Costume Ideas
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds