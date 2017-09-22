 Skip Nav
A Twist on Lemon Water That Can Help You Hit Your Weight-Loss Goals
These Are the Breads That a Nutritionist Eats at Home
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes

Top 100 Workout Songs

Refresh Your Playlist With the 100 Ultimate Cardio Tunes

There's nothing better than a new playlist for a fierce cardio session. The snappy beats inspire — especially up huge hills or in the last five minutes of a workout. If you can't get your heart pumping without quality music, then check out our ultimate workout playlist that includes a whopping 100 songs. Take a look at the first 10 tracks below, and then be sure to subscribe to the playlist to enjoy the rest!

  1. "Call on Me" — Eric Prydz
  2. "Burn" — Ellie Goulding
  3. "The Rockafeller Skank" — Fatboy Slim
  4. "I Don't Like It, I Love It" — Flo Rida and Robin Thicke
  5. "On to the Next One" — Jay Z
  6. "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House" — LCD Soundsystem
  7. "Cheers (Drink to That)" — Rihanna
  8. "Dark Horse" — Katy Perry
  9. "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself" — Jess Glynne
  10. "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" — C+C Music Factory

And remember: you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to this playlist.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
Jennifer14990291 Jennifer14990291 3 years
haha I am so old I have never heard of any of this music. Especially the person who said THIS music was old makes me feel even older lol
swtxbabieguh swtxbabieguh 4 years
Love this mix listening to it now about to start my work out :)
coffeebreath coffeebreath 5 years
Put That A*$ to Work by LMFAO should be on this list for sure.
BettyCrockerisatakenname BettyCrockerisatakenname 5 years
I listen to this http://8tracks.com/captainbuff/i-m-so-mean-i-make-medicine-sick
tanya29 tanya29 5 years
Til I Collapse - Eminem Time Of My Life - Black Eyed Peas Teach Me How To Dougie - California Swag District Forever - Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem 6 Foot 7 Foot - Lil Wayne Gonorrhea - Lil Wayne Lose Yourself - Eminem Run The World - Beyonce I Get Crazy - Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne :)
simonmarshall82 simonmarshall82 5 years
@Anonymous#30 I think my gym mate would agree with that. I always hear him singing Beyonce songs while lifting weights, even in the locker rooms :) By the way I've compiled my own list of workout songs over here: http://extrove.com/workout-songs-to-get-you-pumped-for-gym/
J9isyourstar J9isyourstar 6 years
Great suggestions! I always love to get new music ideas for working out. Here is my top 5 list of the best workout songs of this year: http://www.best5everything.com/best5ListPages/songs-2011-your-workout-mix-85238.php
rocksteady93 rocksteady93 7 years
Hmm... there are better songs for workout. I prefer songs like the first 10 ones. A where are all those cool pop Britney and The PCD snogs that are perfect for workout? Most of the songs are a little... not so moveable and cheering.
fuzzles fuzzles 9 years
Guns and Roses....Welcome to the Jungle!!!
ladybug41 ladybug41 9 years
Rock, Salsa and Brazilian Music. Some arias for swimming. Some of these songs I know because of my daughter. But I am old, I don't live in the US and I don't listen to the radio...
mem952 mem952 9 years
hmmmm... not to my taste. i think the ultimate work out song is Work by Kelly Rowlands (Freemasons Remix). I like to listen to music that has a sort of aggressive element to it - something that will pump me up! 'I Go Hard, I Go Home' by The Presets is great for getting through a difficult sprint.
itsallabouttheg itsallabouttheg 9 years
i only own 12 of the songs on that list! i generally work out to whatever album i'm currently obsessed with or put my 'all my favorite songs' playlist on shuffle. right now i'm digging alanis morissette's "on the tequila" & jason mraz's "i'm yours."
runningesq runningesq 9 years
songs from musicals. seriously!
sarahxclare sarahxclare 9 years
Yeah I agree, that musics too old and has been over played to much. Personally I like techno, rave, house music for working out. Because they have a proper beat plus they tend not to get 'old' as the music you have listed.
Bisque Bisque 9 years
I hate that I'm admitting this but most disney channel stars' songs appeal to me when I'm working out. I mean on my own, working or studying, I'd go with Bach, Chopin, Metallica or Cloud Cult. Then when I'm on the treadmill, Sneakernight is the first thing to play. Then Aly and Aj's Like Whoa etc etc.
LadyLiLa83 LadyLiLa83 9 years
I have a lot of those on my iPod already. I agree that some of the songs are a tad overplayed, but I usually don't listen to the radio much.
