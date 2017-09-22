Top 100 Workout Songs
Refresh Your Playlist With the 100 Ultimate Cardio Tunes
There's nothing better than a new playlist for a fierce cardio session. The snappy beats inspire — especially up huge hills or in the last five minutes of a workout. If you can't get your heart pumping without quality music, then check out our ultimate workout playlist that includes a whopping 100 songs. Take a look at the first 10 tracks below, and then be sure to subscribe to the playlist to enjoy the rest!
- "Call on Me" — Eric Prydz
- "Burn" — Ellie Goulding
- "The Rockafeller Skank" — Fatboy Slim
- "I Don't Like It, I Love It" — Flo Rida and Robin Thicke
- "On to the Next One" — Jay Z
- "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House" — LCD Soundsystem
- "Cheers (Drink to That)" — Rihanna
- "Dark Horse" — Katy Perry
- "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself" — Jess Glynne
- "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" — C+C Music Factory
And remember: you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to this playlist.
