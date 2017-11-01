15 Sporty Gifts For the Fitness Girl Who Loves Victoria's Secret — All Under $50

Every year when the holidays roll around and it's time to start gifting your loved ones, I constantly struggle with what to get the girl who has everything. So I started focusing on my friends' hobbies and interests. If you know someone who loves working out and is also obsessed with Victoria's Secret, they're in luck because the mega retailer's Victoria Sport line is insanely swoon-worthy. To save you time, we did the browsing for you. From a water bottle to a sexy sports bra and even some cozy track pants, all these hot gift picks are under $50. See what's on our wish list.