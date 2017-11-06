 Skip Nav
Naughty or Nice, Everyone Deserves One of These Victoria Secret's Sweatsuits This Year

If you love shopping at Victoria's Secret Pink, you're not alone — the brand has so many comfortable pieces, from underwear to hoodies. But prepare to channel your high school and college self, because sweatsuits are back in style (we're not complaining). Not only will you want to pick up a set, but they also make great gifts for the fit girl who loves lounging around in comfortable gear. So whether you're treating a loved one or even yourself, we made it easy and did the shopping for you. From red-hot velour to fleece-lined leggings, it's all here.

Victoria's Secret Sweats & Hoodies
PINK Perfect Full-Zip Hoodie
$49.95
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Sweats & Hoodies
Campus Pant
$55
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Perfect Zip-Up
$80
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Velour Classic Pant
$70
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Zip-Up Hoodie
$50
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Victoria's Secret
Victorias Secret Boyfriend Pant
$49.95
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Pants
Perfect Quarter Zip Sweater
$50
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Classic Jogger Pant
$50
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Velour Hoodie
$55
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Jogger Pant
$55
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Sherpa Boyfriend Quarter Zip-Up
$80
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Fleece Lined Leggings
$67
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Perfect Lined Sherpa Hoodie
$50
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Pink Campus Pants
$50
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Pink Perfect Hoodie and Pant
Pink Velour Classic Pant
Pink Boyfriend Pant
Pink Sweater and Jogger
Pink Velour Hoodie and Jogger
Pink Sherpa Zip-Up and Leggings
Pink Campus Pant and Hoodie
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsFitness GiftsGift GuideHolidayVictoria's Secret
