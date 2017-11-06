Victoria's Secret Sweatsuits
Naughty or Nice, Everyone Deserves One of These Victoria Secret's Sweatsuits This Year
If you love shopping at Victoria's Secret Pink, you're not alone — the brand has so many comfortable pieces, from underwear to hoodies. But prepare to channel your high school and college self, because sweatsuits are back in style (we're not complaining). Not only will you want to pick up a set, but they also make great gifts for the fit girl who loves lounging around in comfortable gear. So whether you're treating a loved one or even yourself, we made it easy and did the shopping for you. From red-hot velour to fleece-lined leggings, it's all here.
PINK Perfect Full-Zip Hoodie
$49.95
from Victoria's Secret
Victorias Secret Boyfriend Pant
$49.95
from Victoria's Secret
