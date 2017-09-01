 Skip Nav
Nutritionists Reveal What to Eat at Every Meal to Lose Weight

When you set your mind to dropping a few pounds and see the proof when you step on the scale, it's a pretty amazing feeling. Make it happen by following this formula designed by two nutritionists — Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition — on what to eat every day for breakfast, snacks, lunch, and dinner.

What to Eat For Breakfast
What to Eat For a Snack
What to Eat For Lunch
What to Eat For Dinner
What to Eat All Day
