This Intense Workout Will Get You the Body You Want
Trying Hot Yoga For the First Time? You Need to Hear This Instructor's Advice
Get Strong, Defined Arms With This 100-Rep Arm Workout
What Not to Wear to Yoga Class, Because Wardrobe Malfunctions Are Never Fun

Yoga is definitely not black and white, but there are some dos and don'ts when it comes to your attire. Comfort and fit are key so you can focus on doing the poses instead of futzing with your outfit. Check out these suggestions so you know what not to wear for yoga.

Core-Carving Yoga Poses

Short Spandex and Loose Shorts
Cotton Undies
Thin or Holey Pants
Shirts That Don't Fit
Revealing Tops
