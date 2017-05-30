 Skip Nav
How 1 Woman Lost Half Her Body Weight in 2 Years (It's Pretty Simple, Really)
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds

Woman Lost Half Her Body Weight | Instagram

How 1 Woman Lost Half Her Body Weight in 2 Years (It's Pretty Simple, Really)

What keeps me motivated and on my path of a healthy lifestyle???? ME!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗 Since day one I've done this for me and my health !! For the first 28 years of my life I didn't really care what size I was, I lived life, drank, smoked, partied way too much, travelled the world and yes rocked bikinis at a size 26 on the beach - I couldn't care less - I was big, obese, and what? I still had a life to live! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 But this life to live could be done in a much healthier state!! I didn't have to be overweight! So with the conscious effort and motivation to get healthier and fitter I set off on my journey to a better me in 2014 🏋🏼‍♀️🏋🏼‍♀️ And that was the day everything changed, with no help from anyone I vowed to lose half my body weight all on my own through exercise and healthy eating, sticking at it day by day 💪🏽💪🏽 I refused trainers, fad diets, gimmicks, detoxes and anything that was just a money making scheme 💯💯 you don't need those things, all you need is you! And with that mentality I went on to lose half my weight from 20 stone (127kgs) in 2 years! ☺️☺️ But besides the physical weight loss, I feel so full of energy, fitter, more alive than ever, and all round happy and health! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Do this for you and so it the right way and you will stick to it for a lifetime !!

A post shared by Miss Carli Jay 🇦🇺👉🏽🇬🇧 (@misscarlijay_healthyliving) on

Miss Carli Jay has it all figured out. Living it up for the first 28 years of her life, she was happy rocking her size 26 frame in a bikini, but one day she just decided she wanted to change things around and live a healthier life. Starting at 280 pounds, she said, "with no help from anyone I vowed to lose half my body weight all on my own through exercise and healthy eating, sticking at it day by day 💪🏽💪🏽." She refused fad diets, trainers, and other gimmicks, she says, "all you need is you! And with that mentality I went on to lose half my weight from 20 stone (127kgs) in 2 years!" That's 140 pounds gone!

At 15 Pounds Heavier, She's Exercising Less and Is Much Happier

If you're struggling with losing weight and not being successful, take Carli's advice. "Do this for you and do it the right way and you will stick to it for a lifetime !!" Find a method that works for you. Maybe it's signing up for Weight Watchers or joining a CrossFit gym. Start off small, take one day at a time, one pound at a time, and always remember that you have the power to make it happen!

Before And After Weight LossHealthy LivingWeight LossBody Image
