How 1 Woman Lost Half Her Body Weight in 2 Years (It's Pretty Simple, Really)

Miss Carli Jay has it all figured out. Living it up for the first 28 years of her life, she was happy rocking her size 26 frame in a bikini, but one day she just decided she wanted to change things around and live a healthier life. Starting at 280 pounds, she said, "with no help from anyone I vowed to lose half my body weight all on my own through exercise and healthy eating, sticking at it day by day 💪🏽💪🏽." She refused fad diets, trainers, and other gimmicks, she says, "all you need is you! And with that mentality I went on to lose half my weight from 20 stone (127kgs) in 2 years!" That's 140 pounds gone!

If you're struggling with losing weight and not being successful, take Carli's advice. "Do this for you and do it the right way and you will stick to it for a lifetime !!" Find a method that works for you. Maybe it's signing up for Weight Watchers or joining a CrossFit gym. Start off small, take one day at a time, one pound at a time, and always remember that you have the power to make it happen!