 Skip Nav
Printable Workouts
In a Workout Rut? These 50+ Workout Posters Are the Answer
Harley Pasternak
Heated Classes Don't Make You Burn More Calories (Cold Ones Do, Though!)
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas (So Effective, You'll Want to Be Alone)

You've done the deed. Eaten something you shouldn't have, or too much of everything, and not enough of what you should be eating, and now you're suffering. Get relief from your bloated belly with these yoga poses. Do a few of your faves, or if you're really hurting, follow the entire 12-pose sequence.

Related
Go Tropical With Our Debloating Smoothie — Under 250 Calories, Too!

Extended Wide Squat
Side Fierce
Wide-Legged Forward Bend D
Twisting Lizard
Seated Spinal Twist
Cow and Cat
Camel
Wide Child's Pose
Extended Locust
Knee-to-Chest
Lying Spinal Twist
Happy Baby
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beginner WorkoutsYoga Sequences20-minute WorkoutsDigestive HealthDigestive IssuesWorkoutsDigestionYoga
Join The Conversation
Yoga
The Top 4 Workouts to Avoid If You're Trying to Lose Weight
by Dominique Astorino
Flat-Belly Yoga Sequence to Decrease Bloating
Class Fitsugar
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
by Anna Renderer
Beautiful Yoga Photos
Yoga
18 of the Most Gorgeous Places in the World to Do Yoga
by Kelli Acciardo
Does Yoga Help Anxiety?
Yoga
The 1 Exercise That Finally Helped Ease My Anxiety
by Kathryn McLamb
Is Yoga Good For Running?
Yoga
Doing Yoga Makes Me a Better Runner, but It's Got Nothing to Do With Flexibility
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds