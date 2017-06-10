 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room
Calorie Breakdowns
The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight
Beginner Fitness Tips
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica

Are you dealing with shooting pains or numbness from sciatica? Discomfort is caused when the sciatic nerve (which runs from the lower spine down the back of each leg) gets pinched. It can be caused by an injury such as a slipped disk or pelvic fracture, pregnancy, or tight muscles in the lower back, hips, and legs. Whether you feel yours at night or after sitting or standing for a long time, relief is just a yoga mat away with these eight poses.

Related
8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beginner WorkoutsYoga SequencesFit PregnancyBack ExercisesSciaticaWorkoutsBack PainYoga
Join The Conversation
Workouts
by Celia Fernandez
Why Does My Lower Back Hurt During My Period?
Women's Health
Here's How to Relieve Period-Related Back Pain
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Poses to Tone Upper Body
Yoga
Skip the Dumbbells and Get Strong, Sculpted Arms With These Yoga Poses
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga For Thighs
Yoga Sequences
Feel the Ultimate Butt and Thigh Burn With This Intense Yoga Sequence
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Sequence Bikini Workout
Yoga
A Dynamic Yoga Sequence to Help You Build a Stronger Body
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds