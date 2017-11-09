 Skip Nav
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks

When in doubt, bring a bottle. That's my philosophy when choosing gifts for friends who drink. But chances are, the cocktail lovers in your life have tastes that run beyond the everyday, so err on the side of top-notch liquors, limited-edition bottles, spirited books, and beautiful gear suited to their hobbies of choice. Maybe, if you're lucky, they'll share a drink with you in thanks.

The Essential New York Times Book Of Cocktails
$30
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Tumblers & Water Glasses
W&P Design Pineapple Tumbler
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Beachbum Berry's Potions of the Caribbean
$30
Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth
$35
Bitters: A Spirited History of a Classic Cure-All, With Cocktails, Recipes, and
$25
Sur La Table Cocktail Shakers
W & P Design Mason Shaker
$29
from Sur La Table
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Silicone Ice Sphere Molds, Set of 2
$12.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
$34.32
PDT Cocktail Book
$25
Nordstrom Bar Accessories
W&p Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$24
from Nordstrom
Yarai Mixing Glass
$39
Anthropologie
Branch & Twig Bar Spoon
$8
from Anthropologie
west elm
Essential Barware Arrow Cocktail Picks (Set of 6)
$19 $15
from west elm
Hella Bitter Craft Your Own Bitter Kit
$60
Mikasa
Solid Copper Traditional Mint Julep Cup
$36 $24.99
from Macy's
Williams-Sonoma Kitchen
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Julep Strainer
$12
from Williams-Sonoma
Scrappy's Exotic Bitters Set
$20
The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks For Every Occasion
$26
Nambe
Zest Citrus Reamer
$100 $59.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Cups & Mugs
American Atelier Moscow Mule Mug
$18 $12
from Nordstrom
Kate Spade
Two of a KindTM "Less/More" Jigger
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Kikkerland
Spray Can Cocktail Shaker
$28
from Neiman Marcus
Kohl's Bar Accessories
Savora Strainer
$16.99
from Kohl's
Crafthouse
By Fortessa Set of Four Tritan Crystal Collins Glasses
$60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Shrub Mix Trio
$30
from UncommonGoods
Hotel Collection
Bar Cart, Created for Macy's
$385 $229.99
from Macy's
Nordstrom Rack Cocktail Shakers
Brouk & Co Shake 'Em Up Cocktail Shaker
$79.99 $26.97
from Nordstrom Rack
William Yeoward
Palmyra Cocktail Jug with Stirrer
$275
from Bloomingdale's
Nambe
Mikko Ice Bucket
$150
from Bloomingdale's
Goop Bar
HIC Stainless Steel Drink Straws Set Of 4
$16
from Goop
Crate & Barrel
Pryce Gold Coupe Glass
$14.95
from Crate & Barrel
Patrón 2017 Limited Edition 1 Liter Bottle
$59
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Flavored Simple Syrup Set
$30
from UncommonGoods
Patron en Lalique Serie 2
$7,500
The Art of the Shim: Low-Alcohol Cocktails to Keep You Level
$25
Schott Zwiesel Old Fashioned Glasses
$10
shopbop.com Carafes & Decanters
Gift Boutique Hard Stuff Decanter
$60
from shopbop.com
Highland Park Full Volume
$100
Nolet's Silver Dry Gin
$49
Vintage Cocktails
$50
The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old
$71
Winter Cocktails
$23
Berghoff
Orange Citrus Squeezer
$30 $9.97
from HauteLook
Imbibe
$21
