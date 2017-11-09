Alcohol Gift Ideas
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
When in doubt, bring a bottle. That's my philosophy when choosing gifts for friends who drink. But chances are, the cocktail lovers in your life have tastes that run beyond the everyday, so err on the side of top-notch liquors, limited-edition bottles, spirited books, and beautiful gear suited to their hobbies of choice. Maybe, if you're lucky, they'll share a drink with you in thanks.
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
W&P Design Pineapple Tumbler
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Bitters: A Spirited History of a Classic Cure-All, With Cocktails, Recipes, andBuy Now
W & P Design Mason Shaker
$29
from Sur La Table
Williams Sonoma Silicone Ice Sphere Molds, Set of 2
$12.95
from Williams-Sonoma
W&p Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$24
from Nordstrom
Essential Barware Arrow Cocktail Picks (Set of 6)
$19 $15
from west elm
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Julep Strainer
$12
from Williams-Sonoma
American Atelier Moscow Mule Mug
$18 $12
from Nordstrom
Two of a KindTM "Less/More" Jigger
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Spray Can Cocktail Shaker
$28
from Neiman Marcus
By Fortessa Set of Four Tritan Crystal Collins Glasses
$60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Shrub Mix Trio
$30
Bar Cart, Created for Macy's
$385 $229.99
from Macy's
Brouk & Co Shake 'Em Up Cocktail Shaker
$79.99 $26.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Palmyra Cocktail Jug with Stirrer
$275
from Bloomingdale's
Pryce Gold Coupe Glass
$14.95
from Crate & Barrel
City Map Glass
$14
Flavored Simple Syrup Set
$30
Gift Boutique Hard Stuff Decanter
$60
from shopbop.com
Orange Citrus Squeezer
$30 $9.97
from HauteLook
0previous images
16more images