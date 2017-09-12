 Skip Nav
Aldi Return Policy

The Smartest Shoppers Take Advantage of This Aldi Policy

We reached out to an Aldi spokesperson named Liz Ruggles to tap an insider for shopping tips, and the best advice she shared is that you can return any Aldi-exclusive product for a full refund. It's no secret that Aldi is one of the most budget-friendly grocery stores in the country, and this generous policy makes it even more appealing.

If you're wondering why a food company would offer such a forgiving return policy, it's not because Aldi doesn't believe in the taste of its products — it's actually the opposite. Liz explained, "We're so confident in the quality of our products that we offer a double guarantee, which means if for any reason customers don't like an Aldi-exclusive brand product, we'll give them their money back and replace the item."

So if you open a bag of Aldi-brand pita chips, a jar of sauce, or even a block of cheese, and you don't like it, no sweat. You can make your way back to the store and get your money back. It's also good to know that there aren't any questionable ingredients or artificial colors in Aldi's food. "Aldi got rid of added MSG, certified synthetic colors, and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our exclusive brand food products. And more than 90 percent of the products on our shelves are under our exclusive brands," Liz told us. Now that you know you can return just about anything, will you be more adventurous with the Aldi items in your shopping cart?

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
