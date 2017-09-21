Aldi Is Releasing a Freakin' Wine Advent Calendar — Cheers to That!

 Skip Nav
It's truly never too early to get psyched for the holiday season, and Aldi just gave us a major reason to start counting down the days already. Word around town is that the affordable grocery store chain is releasing a freakin' wine advent calendar, and — OMG — we're officially never going back to those basic chocolate-filled advent calendars ever again.

The Sun reports that the giant boozy masterpiece is filled with 24 mini bottles of reds, whites, Rosés, and bubblies, all of which total the equivalent of six full bottles. Heck, yes! The festive wine-filled calendar, which is decked out with the cutest holiday-themed illustrations, will be available starting Nov. 1 for £49.99 (or roughly $67). That sum may seem steep at first glance, but it's actually pretty darn cheap when you remember that you're getting six bottles' worth of wine.

There is, however, one major catch to this glorious news: Aldi's boozy holiday calendar will unfortunately only be sold in the UK, according to The Sun — dang it! But considering how obsessed we are with Aldi's legendary $8 Rosé, we'd wager to say this one's worth taking a trip over the pond for. Early holiday vacay, anyone?

Image Source: Aldi
ALDIHoliday FoodFood ShoppingFood NewsBritishChristmasWineHoliday
