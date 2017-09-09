KitchenAid Has a New All-Black Stand Mixer That Matches Your Soul

 Skip Nav
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
KitchenAid is known for its beautiful stand mixers, but its new all-black mixer has to be the most gorgeous one yet. The Artisan Black Tie 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($1,000) is the all-black "outfit" you'll wish your kitchen could show off. The limited-edition mixer is both shiny and matte thanks to a combination of cast zinc, satin, and black chrome. It's safe to say it matches perfectly with every type of kitchen decor, and it's so aesthetically pleasing we'd want to leave it on the counter instead of storing it in a cabinet. If you feel like you need this in your life stat, you'll have to act fast: KitchenAid is only producing 500 of these bad boys in the US. But KitchenAid says this is its first — not only — limited-edition stand mixer, so here's hoping the colors that follow are just as cool. Read on to get an even closer look at the stunning kitchen tool that has people talking. Spoiler alert: it looks even more amazing pictured with bright-red pasta.

