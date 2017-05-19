 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Steak
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP

Alton Brown recipes are always a good idea, because the Food Network chef knows a thing or two (million) about food. The Cutthroat Kitchen host is known for treating cooking like science (nitrus oxide cold brew, anyone?), and his vast culinary knowledge makes his recipes that much more desirable. These are 23 standout recipes either adapted from or directly from the chef, from basic guacamole to next-level crème brulée.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Day EatsAppetizersCelebrity ChefsAlton BrownRecipesDessert
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Giada De Laurentiis
12 Things You Don't Know About Giada De Laurentiis
by Erin Cullum
Quick Iced Coffee Recipe
Budget Tips
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes
by Erin Cullum
Tater Tot Nachos
Food News
Tater Tot Nachos Are Here to Change Your Damn Life (and Cure Your Hangovers)
by Victoria Messina
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Grey Stuff Recipe
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
by Brandi Milloy
One-Pot Italian Recipes
Fast and Easy
25 1-Pot and -Pan Italian Recipes to Solve All Your Dinner Problems
by Erin Cullum
Chrissy Teigen Game-Day Recipes With Lawry's Seasoned Salt
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Go-To Ingredient Is Perfect For the Lazy Cook
by Anna Monette Roberts
Dr. Kari's Goddess Locs
Entertainment Video
Meet Dr. Kari, the Woman Behind Hollywood’s Goddess Locs
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Best Grocery List For Someone on a Budget
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
by Erin Cullum
Baked Pasta With Radicchio and Mushrooms Recipe
Ina Garten
This Easy Ina Garten Recipe Will Become a Weeknight Favorite
by Nicole Perry
Riverdale Cast Plays Tinder and Swipes Right on Characters
Celebrity Interviews
We Asked the Riverdale Cast Who They'd "Swipe Right" on From the Show
by Kirbie Johnson
Cheesy Recipes
Appetizers
All the Cheesy Recipes You Could Ever Need in Your Life
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds