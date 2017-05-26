It's Not Ayesha Curry's Pizza You'll Be Eyeing — It's the Swimsuit She's Wearing

A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Your favorite chefs found some downtime between all the cooking and eating at this year's South Beach Wine and Food Festival in February, and this sweet snap of Guy Fieri and Ayesha Curry makes us wish we were the third friend at their pool party. Guy posted this selfie of him and Ayesha hanging out in Miami, writing, "Killin it #sobewff style." While we can't get over how perfectly the photo defines friendship goals, there's one thing we're obsessing over even more: Ayesha's swimsuit.

Crushing it like the queen she is, the The Seasoned Life cookbook author is eating a slice of pepperoni pizza while wearing a pizza swimsuit that we all need in our lives. Thankfully, the swimsuit is available for purchase online so the other pizza babes of the world can rock it, too. Ayesha's red one-piece swimsuit with "pizza" written in white across the chest appears to be the pizza suit by Private Party, which you can shop below. It might only be May, but we can't wait to channel our inner Ayesha by wearing this swimsuit all Summer long while eating pizza by the pool.



Private Party Pizza Swimsuit ($69, originally $99)