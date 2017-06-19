Disney's Enchanted Rose Tumblers Are Back and Not Sold Out — Yet

Remember that tumbler people waited hours in line for at Disneyland and Disney World? Well, the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Light-Up Dome Tumbler with Straw ($13) is back, and this time it's at The Disney Store. But listen closely: if you go to the online store, it will say "sold out," and "not eligible for in-store pick-up." Channeling my inner determined Belle, I called The Disney Store to figure out how we can possibly find one. One very helpful cast member gave me the magical news I was hoping for: the online store does not reflect the inventory in physical Disney Stores. That means, call your nearby Disney Store ASAP. Chances are they have one of these tumblers — or a "mountain of them," to quote the cast member verbatim. If they don't, keep calling nearby locations. If that's not your style, he said this isn't a limited edition item, so chances are, they may restock the online supply. Phew — Rose tumblers for all!

Image Source: The Disney Store