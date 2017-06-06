 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet
Cooking Basics
The Right Way to Scramble Eggs
Recipes
An Acai Bowl Is Like a Smoothie You Eat With a Spoon
Get the Dish
Magnolia Bakery's Famous Banana Pudding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet

If avocado toast isn't in your weekly routine, this list of recipes will convince you otherwise. Though nothing beats the classic toast (with salt and pepper or a dash of hot sauce), you'll quickly be ready to graduate onto other more complex toasts, including those topped with poached eggs, ahi tuna, and even gorgonzola cheese.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyAvocadosNew Year's ResolutionsBreakfastSnacks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
New York Fashion Week Highlights Fall 2017
Fashion News
New York Fashion Week's Most Important Moments
by Sarah Wasilak
Printable Oscars Ballot 2017
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
2017 Oscars Winner Predictions
Oscars
Who Will Win the 2017 Oscars? Our Predictions
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Biggest Losses of 2017
Oscars
2017: The Year of Unfair Wins
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds