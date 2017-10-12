 Skip Nav
Food News
The Bestselling Target Snacks to Keep Stocked at all Times
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 CBD-Infused Snacks Any Anxiety-Prone Foodie Would Devour in a Heartbeat

If you're looking for a way to naturally cope with anxiety while also satisfying those midday hunger pangs, we have just the answer for you: CBD-infused snacks. Yes, CBD is totally legal, and no, you won't need a marijuana card to purchase food products made with it.

Before we jump into all the craveable CBD goodies out there, allow us to do some much-needed explaining in case you're uncertain about hopping on the ever-growing bandwagon. CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is an active component of cannabis. This is not to be confused with tetrahydrocannabinol (or THC for short), which is the only psychoactive cannabinoid compound, meaning it's the stuff that makes you feel "high." When CBD is derived from hemp (rather than a cannabis plant), it has negligible amounts of THC, making it completely legal.

So what's the buzz with CBD? The compound has been making waves lately because it's associated with a laundry list of health benefits, including muscle pain mitigation and anxiety and insomnia relief. Though much research is still needed to clarify its therapeutic effects, we'd wager to say it's totally worth giving it a try when we're teetering on the edge of an anxious midweek mental breakdown.

CBD is traditionally ingested in oil form, but as it steadily gains in popularity, we've been noticing a plethora of unique CBD-infused snacks popping up, offering anxiety-prone foodies a means of relief. Below are 11 of our favorite picks that you can shop online without even leaving your couch.

Related
This Natural Anxiety Remedy Will Become a Part of Your Everyday Routine
Flaming Hot CBD Weetos
CBD Cheddar Fish
CDB-Infused Rainbow Bites
CBD Munch Berries
CBD-Infused Gummy Bears
CBD Caramel Popcorn
CBD Honey & Oats
CBD-Infused Sour Faces
CBD Trail Mix
CBD Froot Poofs
CBD-Infused Ocean Gummies
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CBD OilFood NewsFood TrendsAnxietySnacks
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Stew Leonard's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cup
Food News
This Soft-Serve Ice Cream Comes in a Freaking Cup Filled With Cookie Dough
by Kelsey Garcia
What's New at Trader Joe's in October 2017
Food Reviews
7 Things You Need to Pick Up at Trader Joe's This October
by Erin Cullum
Toasted Mallow Marshmallow Fluff
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Twix Spread Review
Food Reviews
Twix Spread Is the Best Damn Thing I Have Tasted All Year
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds