Best Cheap Bottle of Wine at Walmart

This Cheap Wine From Walmart Is Ranked as One of the Best in the World

If you're one of those people who orders the cheapest glass of wine on the menu because you can't tell the difference (no shame), this news is going to make your day. A $7 bottle of wine sold at Walmart has been ranked as one of the best in the world by Decanter Magazine, which covers wine and spirits. The award-winning red wine is La Moneda Reserva's Malbec, a Chilean wine whose description notes that it has a "deep purple color with violet tints, rounded and velvety tannins, complex plum, fig, and strawberry flavors and excellent length."

The wine earned the title of Platinum Best in Show at last year's Decanter World Wine Awards, where more than 200 experts tasted thousands of wines (blindly!), proving that a wine's price tag is not always associated with its quality. The best part is the wine is now available for the first time at Walmart locations in the US, after previously only being sold by Walmart's UK-based grocery brand, Asda. It's available in more than 500 Walmart locations in the country while supplies last, so be sure to scan your location's wine aisle. If you volunteer to bring the wine to dinner, you'll be able to impress your family and friends with this award-winning bottle — they'll never have to know the cost.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jae Payne
