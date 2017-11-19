Best Chick-fil-A Frosted Coffee
Important PSA: You Can Add Oreos to Your Morning Coffee at Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A enthusiasts are aware that the brand introduced Frosted Coffee last year, but one employee has revealed a little-known way to make it even better. The Frosted Coffee is a hand-spun blend of cold-brew coffee and Chick-fil-A's vanilla ice cream (or Icedream), meaning it's basically a morning-friendly milkshake. And an employee who answered questions about Chick-fil-A in a Reddit AMA has the best idea to add Oreos to it — yep, it's possible. Someone asked what the best secret menu item is, and the employee responded, "A Frosted Coffee with the Oreo crumbles added is amazing." Um, yeah, we'd agree that sounds amazing.
Most Chick-fil-A locations should have Oreos on hand for its Cookies & Cream Milkshake, so your cashier just might be able to accommodate this request. While this "secret menu" idea isn't officially supported by Chick-fil-A, it can't hurt to ask! Oreos plus cold-brew coffee and vanilla ice cream is the most heavenly combination we could imagine.