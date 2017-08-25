 Skip Nav
The Best Frozen Items From Costco

Here's looking at you, Costco freezer section. Yes, the items come in bulk, but since they're frozen, they'll last for practically forever. These are our favorites and go-to items, from staples like smoothie packets and ground beef to indulgences like mochi ice cream and frozen burritos. Go ahead and be that savvy, smart Costco grocery shopper we know you are.

Amy's Cheddar Beans, Rice, and Cheese Burrito ($10)
Frozsun Foods Organic Super Fruit Blend ($11)
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream ($11)
Bibigo Fully Cooked Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons ($11)
Sambazon Acaí Superfruit Packs ($12)
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond ($12)
Kirkland Thin-Crust Pepperoni Pizza ($13)
Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs ($14)
Organic Ground Beef ($20)
Kirkland Signature Wild Sockeye Salmon ($30)
