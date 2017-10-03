The Top Halloween Candy Ranked From Worst to Best

The Best Halloween Candy
There was a time the contents in your Halloween bag meant the world to you. There were good years and bad years . . . Who can forget the neighbor who only let you pick out one Tootsie Roll or the house that had king size candies up for grabs? We're revisiting the best and the worst of our yearly candy stash, starting with the candies that still make your taste buds recoil.
