 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Top Halloween Candy Ranked From Worst to Best

There was a time the contents in your Halloween bag meant the world to you. There were good years and bad years . . . Who can forget the neighbor who only let you pick out one Tootsie Roll or the house that had king size candies up for grabs? We're revisiting the best and the worst of our yearly candy stash, starting with the candies that still make your taste buds recoil.

Whoppers
Laffy Taffy
Candy Corn
Smarties
Hershey's Milk Chocolate
3 Musketeers
Milky Way
Dubble Bubble
Dum Dum Pops
Tootsie Roll
Twizzlers
Mini Twix
Starbursts
Nerds
Tootsie Caramel Apple Pops
Fun Size Snickers
Skittles
M&M's Fun Size
Charms Blow Pops
Reese's
Anything Regular- or King-Sized
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The '90sNostalgiaFallHalloweenChocolateBack To SchoolCandy
Join The Conversation
Kid Shopping
10 Food Storage Solutions That Will Make Lunchtime Easier Than Ever
by Krista Jones
DIY Harry Potter Costumes
Harry Potter
66 DIY Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For the Wizards at Heart
by Hilary White
Halloween Candy Graveyard
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe
Get the Dish
A Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte That Rivals Starbucks's
by Brandi Milloy
HIIT Track Workout
Running
HIIT the Track With This Total-Body, No-Equipment Workout
by Michael De Medeiros
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds