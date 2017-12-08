 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Mouthwatering Desserts For a Hungry Holiday Crowd

Whether you're off to another fabulous party, hosting a fancy shindig at your place, or participating in a holiday potluck with dear friends and fam, you can't go wrong with a scrumptious dessert. To ensure you deliver a sweet hit wherever you end up this holiday season, we scoured the 'net for the best of the best and put them all in one place, just for you. From eggnog panna cotta to Christmas crinkle cookies, these desserts are sure to satisfy a hungry crowd.

Chocolate Pfeffernüsse Biscuit Cake
Eggnog Panna Cotta With Spiked Cranberry Sauce
Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Christmas Crinkle Cookies
Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Scotcheroos
Sugar Cookie Chocolate Crème Brulée​​
No Bake Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bark​
Winter Bliss Balls
Paleo Coconut Cream Eggs (Vegan, Dairy-Free)
Salted Caramel Frappuccino (Kid-Friendly/No Coffee)​
Frozen Eggnog Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll Blondies
Snowball Cookies
Hot Chocolate Crema Catalana​
Matcha Christmas Wreath Pavlova
Gingerbread Rice Krispie Treats​
One Hour Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls
Holiday Cupcakes
Baked Black Forest Cheesecake
Meringue Christmas Tree
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday DessertsDessert RecipesDessert IdeasDessertHoliday
Food News
So, You May Have Been Pronouncing Reese's Wrong This Entire Time . . .
by Terry Carter
Chocolate Bark Recipes
Holiday Food
21 Ridiculously Delicious, Ridiculously Easy Chocolate Bark Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Easy Christmas Cookies
Holiday Food
The 25 Easiest Christmas Cookies You Should Make This Year
by Erin Cullum
Unique Cookie Recipes
Holiday Food
15 Cookies That Break the Baking Mold
by Emily Bibb
Chocolate Chip Banana Dessert
Healthy Recipes
2-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds