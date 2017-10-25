The 7 Best Indian Foods You Can Get From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's frozen food section is truly a wonderful place. One frozen cuisine in particular that you shouldn't overlook is Trader Joe's Indian food — some of it is legitimately as delicious as takeout. We tapped our editors, who are just as enthusiastic about Trader Joe's as they are about Indian food, to find out which items from TJ's stack up to their expectations and are worthy enough for a space in your shopping cart. The next time you have an insatiable craving for Indian food but would rather avoid the restaurant prices, opt for the following best frozen Indian foods you can get at Trader Joe's, plus a couple you won't find in the frozen aisle.