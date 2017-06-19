6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Food Shopping Best Kitchen Items Target Kitchen Goodies So Impressive They'll Think You're a Gourmand June 19, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Whether you want to fake your role in the kitchen or invite friends over for a culinary throwdown, you've probably reached a point in your life where you're ready for a real upgrade. Enough with the cruddy wooden spatulas and lackluster pans that've lost their nonstickiness; get yourself the tools you need . . . either to prepare better meals, or just make it look like you can. Our top kitchen picks from Target will make it look like you know your way around the room. Shop Brands KitchenAid · B.ella · Sabatier · Pyrex · Hamilton Beach Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Cera Hensley Bella 6 Qt. Pressure Cooker The two-in-one Bella 6 Qt. Pressure Cooker ($80) sautés, browns, slow cooks, and steams faster than traditional cooking methods. Blow people away with what you've prepared, and with all you can accomplish in your cooker. Teak Haus End Grain Cutting Board A true chef needs to expand his or her working surface. The Teak Haus End Grain Cutting Board ($112) is large enough so you can prep and chop a multitude of items. Side handles mean you can slide it around if you need to. KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer Whip, beat, and mix to your heart's content. When it comes time for dessert, bring out your trusty KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer ($40) and ask friends, "Who wants fresh whipped cream?" They'll be putty in your hands. Sabatier 8-Inch Chef Knife Olivewood A real chef keeps their knives away in a drawer as opposed to the counter. The Sabatier 8-Inch Chef Knife Olivewood ($81) is a supreme tool that any culinary master should have on-hand for chopping fine vegetables. Let friends watch as you dice an onion to perfection. American Weigh Scales AWS Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale Here's one that will really cause your guests' jaws to drop. Explain to them that you weigh your ingredients, you don't just measure them. Yes, dry and wet goods can be converted to ounces for precision measurements. Pick up the American Weigh Scales AWS Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale ($40) and see how they react. Room Essentials Mixing Bowl Set You can never have enough good mixing bowls. The Room Essentials Mixing Bowl Set ($13) comes in a range of sizes so you'll be able to measure and prep in multiple bowls simultaneously. A true genius at work. G & S Metal Preferred 10-Piece Bakeware Set Imagine the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through your kitchen as people come over. It's an unmistakable scent. The G & S Metal Preferred 10-Piece Bakeware Set ($60) is a smart kit if you're planning to do a lot of baking. Pyrex Measuring Cup Set 3 Piece In addition to doing your impressive scale work, you'll also need traditional measuring cups. The Pyrex Measuring Cup Set three piece ($15) is a tried-and-true trio. Pyrex 18pc Glass Storage Set True culinary pros are all about their prep work. Whether it's weeks before or just days, you're going to want to chop and mix everything beforehand. That makes day-of cooking a breeze. The Pyrex 18pc Glass Storage Set ($32) is clutch for that kind of work. And, of course, for leftovers. Room Essentials Medium Canister with Turq PP Lid Stuck up on Room Essentials Medium Canister with Turq PP Lid ($6) for all of your storage needs. Whether it's for sugar, flour, or other dry goods, keep them tightly closed in these long canisters. Hamilton Beach 1.7 L Illuminated Glass Cordless Kettle Any of your guests interested in post-dinner tea and coffee? Sure, you could turn on the coffee pot, but show off a little with this Hamilton Beach 1.7 L Illuminated Glass Cordless Kettle ($29). Get the water piping hot then ask who's interested in some pour-over decaf.