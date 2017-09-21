10 Target Snacks That Will Become Your Pantry Staples

The Best Snacks From Target
As you stroll through the grocery section of Target, do you ever wonder which of the Archer Farms and Simply Balanced (aka Target's name brands) products are actually delicious? Lucky for you, Target sent us its top-selling brand-named snacks, from trail mix to potato chips, so you can feel good about what you end up tossing in your cart.
- Archer Farms Monster Trail Mix
- Archer Farms Dark Chocolate Almonds
- Archer Farms Roasted Almonds With Sea Salt
- Archer Farms Garlic Potato Chips
- Archer Farms Pineapple Peach Salsa
- Simply Balanced Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
- Simply Balanced Raspberry Lemonade Twisted Fruit Ropes
- Simply Balanced Jalapeño Cheddar Puffs
- Simply Balanced Vanilla Nut Clusters
- Simply Balanced Freeze Dried Strawberry Slices
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts