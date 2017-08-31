You Can Feel Like a Kid Again With This '90s Candy From Amazon Prime

As everyone around me gears up to head back to school for the year, I'm reminded of the days — in the '90s — when I was also headed back to school, with my lunch all packed and hopefully a sweet treat inside my lunch box. You see, I'm an '80s baby, so candy in the 1990s was my everything.

I loved Laffy Taffy and Bubble Tape, and it comes as absolutely no surprise to me that I can still find all those '90s gems online today. Thank heaven for Amazon Prime making life a little easier. Amazon stocks all of my favorites that can be delivered to my doorstep in a mere day or two, and I highly recommend all my fellow '80s children start shopping for their favorites right now as well. Even though we're officially adults now, we can still feel like kids at heart with some Warheads and Nerds, right?