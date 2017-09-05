Let's Discuss This Epic Candyland Gingerbread House Kit

Cost Plus World Market continues to stay ahead of the holidays. The store has just added a Candyland Gingerbread House Kit ($13) to its awesome lineup of foods. The kit doesn't require any baking. It's assembly only and comes equipped with all the gingerbread, icing, candies, sprinkles, gummies, and more you need to create a picturesque, completely edible Candyland-themed house. From the looks of it on Instagram, this DIY project turns out pretty cute, too. I know it's too early to think about Christmastime — heck, it's almost too soon to think about pumpkins — but this product is feeding my '90s nostalgia like mad!

Image Source: Cost Plus World Market