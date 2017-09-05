 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
Dinner
21+ Korean-Inspired Recipes to Try This Year
Recipes
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat

Candyland Gingerbread House Kit

Let's Discuss This Epic Candyland Gingerbread House Kit

Cost Plus World Market continues to stay ahead of the holidays. The store has just added a Candyland Gingerbread House Kit ($13) to its awesome lineup of foods. The kit doesn't require any baking. It's assembly only and comes equipped with all the gingerbread, icing, candies, sprinkles, gummies, and more you need to create a picturesque, completely edible Candyland-themed house. From the looks of it on Instagram, this DIY project turns out pretty cute, too. I know it's too early to think about Christmastime — heck, it's almost too soon to think about pumpkins — but this product is feeding my '90s nostalgia like mad!

Image Source: Cost Plus World Market
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodThe '90sNostalgiaCost Plus World MarketGingerbreadFood ShoppingFood NewsHolidayDIY
Join The Conversation
Food News
11 Awesome Foods You Never Knew You Could Get at Whole Foods
by Anna Monette Roberts
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Does Jennifer Lopez Eat?
Jennifer Lopez
The Strict Diet J Lo Sticks to Isn't That Surprising
by Emilia Benton
Gift Guide For 7-Year-Olds
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 7-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
What Is Return Of The Eats?
Food News
Alert! Alton Brown's Good Eats Is Returning to the Food Network
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds