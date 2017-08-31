Chewable Coffee Gummies Have Arrived, Because Cups Are Overrated



Most people know those types of days when you wake up, struggling to open your eyes, and your first thought is: "Need. Coffee. Now." Call us Lorelai Gilmore, but a morning simply isn't complete without some form of coffee consumption. Not to sound dramatic, but we could use a coffee IV drip most days!

Image Source: The CW

But the thing is, it's not always convenient to drink a mug or two of coffee. Some days you just need to hit the ground running, and a cup can impede productivity. Historically, this has meant just toughing out morning slumps, but not anymore; now, you can just chew your coffee instead. Enter: Go Cubes, a form of chewable coffee gummies. Two Go Cubes gummies contain the caffeine equivalent of a cup of joe, but they're about the size of marshmallows.

According to a Go Cubes review from Spoon University, they have a texture similar to that of Sour Patch Kids, but they taste just like a mocha, latte, or plain ol' drip coffee depending on which flavor you buy. They also don't have the same staining effect on your teeth and claim to cut out some of the caffeine jitters.

If you're curious about substituting Go Cubes for some (or all!) of your daily coffee consumption, you can buy 20 four-packs of the gummies — so two cups of coffee per pack — for $39 or a sampler set for $15. Go Cubes also has a monthly subscription service for people who need their fix!

Of course, the caffeine addicts of us will probably still drink a morning mug of our favorite brew, then pop these chewables throughout the work day to stay energized. Who says ya can't have the best of both worlds?