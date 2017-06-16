 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Kitchen Organization Tips to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Reviews
Trader Joe's Grocery Staples For Busy People
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Kitchen Organization Tips to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines

Not everyone is lucky enough to get a Fixer Upper home makeover from Chip and Joanna Gaines, but what everyone can do is steal a few tips from the experts themselves. If anyone knows how to create an organized kitchen, it's Joanna Gaines, and she often shares behind-the-scenes snaps of her home life and HGTV projects with her millions of fans on Instagram. With the following ideas in mind, you can create a clean and inspiring kitchen space that's both Gaines family- and Marie Kondo-approved.

Related
10 Kitchen Organization Tips From The Pioneer Woman
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened
You Don't Get to Keep the Furniture — and 6 Other Shocking Revelations About Being on Fixer Upper

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesInstagramFixer-UpperKitchensOrganizationTips
Join The Conversation
Organization
11 Things You Need to Throw Away
by Emily Co
Designer Kitchen Ideas 2017
Kitchens
9 Innovative Design Ideas to Steal From a Designer Showcase Kitchen
by Maggie Winterfeldt
One-Piece Swimsuit Inspiration From Latina Bloggers
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
How to Easily Roast Red Peppers For Beginners
Roasted Red Peppers
The 1 Ingredient That Will Instantly Uplift Any Salad, Sandwich, or Pasta
by Katie Sweeney
The Best Home Organizing Products
Decorating Tips
15 Things Organized People Have in Their Homes
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds