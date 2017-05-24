The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen knows her sh*t. She came out with her first cookbook, Cravings, last April, but she's been sharing her recipes on her blog, So Delushious, and Instagram for a long time, and not only with laugh-out-loud sassy descriptions but also with expert-level tips. Keep reading to find 20 cooking tips from her Instagram that we can all apply in the kitchen, from perfecting crispy roasted potatoes to making carbonara pasta even better.