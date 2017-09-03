 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts

Cold Stone Creamery Secrets

5 Secrets Straight From a Cold Stone Creamery Employee

Ever wondered what it's like to work at Cold Stone Creamery? One employee spilled all of the cold treat shop's secrets in a Reddit AMA. During the "Ask Me Anything" conversation, a person who worked at Cold Stone for over a year answered Reddit users' questions about the popular dessert shop. Read on to find out what to order, when to go, and how to get secret menu items from a Cold Stone expert.

It turns out, you can get sick of ice cream.

When asked about his or her favorite ice cream flavor, the employee said coffee and banana mixed with caramel and white chocolate chips. However, the employee added, "I don't eat much ice cream anymore though. When you go home smelling of it everyday it starts to taste bad."

Monday is the best day of the week to go.

"Over the weekend a lot of the ice cream gets cycled out so you have the freshest on Monday," the employee recommends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure to look at the smaller menu at the register

The smaller menu includes items not on the full menu.

Related
8 Surprising Starbucks Secrets, Straight From a Former Employee
This Ben & Jerry's Rumor Is About to Make Your Happy Hour Better
We Tried the Entire Dunkin' Donuts Brownie-Themed Menu, and Here's What Happened
Image Source: Flickr user MissMessie
Join the conversation
Company Secrets RevealedRedditCold Stone CreameryFood NewsIce CreamDessert
Join The Conversation
Food News
15 Mouth-Watering Ice Cream Tacos You Probably Never Knew Existed
by Terry Carter
How to Make a Watermelon Cake
Summer
How to Make a No-Bake Watermelon Cake, in Pictures
by Anna Monette Roberts
Amazon Prime Now Alcohol Delivery
Food News
ICYMI, Amazon Prime Can Deliver Wine and Beer to Your Door — in 1 Hour
by Erin Cullum
Fun Food Facts
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Ice Cream Quiz
Personality Quiz
What Your Favorite Ice Cream Treats Tell You About Your Future Career
by Melissa Walker paid for by Cold Stone Creamery®
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds