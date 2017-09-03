5 Secrets Straight From a Cold Stone Creamery Employee

Ever wondered what it's like to work at Cold Stone Creamery? One employee spilled all of the cold treat shop's secrets in a Reddit AMA. During the "Ask Me Anything" conversation, a person who worked at Cold Stone for over a year answered Reddit users' questions about the popular dessert shop. Read on to find out what to order, when to go, and how to get secret menu items from a Cold Stone expert.

It turns out, you can get sick of ice cream.

When asked about his or her favorite ice cream flavor, the employee said coffee and banana mixed with caramel and white chocolate chips. However, the employee added, "I don't eat much ice cream anymore though. When you go home smelling of it everyday it starts to taste bad."

Monday is the best day of the week to go.

"Over the weekend a lot of the ice cream gets cycled out so you have the freshest on Monday," the employee recommends.

Make sure to look at the smaller menu at the register

The smaller menu includes items not on the full menu.