Root For Your University With These 10 Spot-On, NCAA-Themed Candies

From football season through basketball season, you can score these limited-edition, officially licensed candies that feature the logos and mascots of the following 10 colleges: University of Arizona, University of Arkansas, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Michigan, The Ohio State University, University of Oregon, University of Tennessee, and The University of Texas. The collection includes Sweetart Gummies ($2), Butterfinger bars ($4), and Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups ($2). The best part is, Nestlé, the makers of the candies, have committed to using non-GMO ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. According to a press release, the candies are available in the bookstores, stadiums, and online stores of each respective university, as well as regional retailers, from now until Dec. 2017. You have so many reasons to root for these adorable NCAA candies — now see them all up close and prepare to stock up for game days!