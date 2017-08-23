This Potty-Mouthed Grandma Baking a Gluten-Free Cake Will Make You Giggle For Days

 Skip Nav
Peggy Glenn, everyone's favorite cursing grandma, is making us double over laughing with her latest cooking adventure. Known on YouTube as Granny PottyMouth, Peggy shared a video in which she bakes a birthday cake for her grandson. Except it's not your average, run-of-the-mill birthday cake, as she starts the video by declaring, "Today I'm going to attempt a f*cking miracle: a damn cake with no eggs, no flour, and no butter."

That's right — Peggy was on a mission to make a vegan and gluten-free cake to suit her grandson's "trendy diet." While concocting the cake, the comedic grandma shared some of the ingredients, such as vanilla, xanthan gum, and "just a little bit of brown sugar — not too much." But the key ingredient in the cake batter? "Organic pumpkin!" the comedic granny exclaims. "Can you f*cking believe? Pumpkin and chocolate instead of eggs and butter."

While mixing the batter, she compares it to "runny dog sh*t," although she admits that it sure doesn't taste like it once the cake comes out of the oven. Granny PottyMouth wraps up the entertaining cake tutorial by patting herself on the back for the surprisingly tasty dessert. "Nothing says love like your granny baking you a fine-ass birthday cake," she says. "Gluten-free, my ass. That's f*cking delicious."

Watch her video above, and prepare to get your daily (or weekly) dose of giggles.
