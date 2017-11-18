This Wine Advent Calendar Is the Best Gift You Could Give Yourself

DIY Wine Advent Calendar
When my co-worker shared this idea for a wine advent calendar, I knew I had to re-create it with my own spin. The idea is simple: count down to Christmas by opening a bottle each night. I included ornaments with numbers that you can hang on your Christmas tree if you so desire (PS — it's totally legit to save them for future seasons too). Even though a traditional advent calendar is only 24 days, I included a special bottle of Champagne for Christmas Day with a bright Santa ornament.
Before you begin this DIY, here's what you'll need:
- 25 bottles of your favorite wine (white, red, Rosé, and sparkling); consider using half bottles or even beer too
- 24 craft tags
- Red, green, silver, and gold pens (Sharpies work great)
- 24 Mini multicolored ornaments
- 1 special Christmas ornament (I found the Santa at Target)
Now for the procedure:
- Write 1 through 24 in different colored ink on the craft tags.
- Then string different colored ornaments through the craft tags.
- Tie craft tags around the neck of each bottle. Reserve the nicest bottle for Christmas and tie your special ornament around its neck.
- Store the bottles in a wine rack (with the tags facing outward) or design in a tree-like pattern on a table.
- Each night, drink a bottle! For bottles that require chilling, put them in the fridge in the morning so they are ready to go that night.
Let the countdown begin!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts