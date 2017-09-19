 Skip Nav
0
F*ck Jack-o'-Lanterns — We're Screaming For Disneyland's Spooky Mac & Cheese Cone

You know that infamous Bacon Mac & Cheese Cone from Disney that you've been craving since it took over Instagram last year? Well, it just got the most incredible upgrade, and if you weren't convinced by the epic list of Halloween food at Disneyland before, this will have you booking flights immediately. The Slow Burnin' Mac & Cheese Cone is available at the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31 and it's made with most ideal combination of spicy and spooky ingredients.

The classic macaroni and cheese dish is electrified with spicy red pepper cheese sauce and topped with crushed chile-cheese puffs (YES, THAT BASICALLY MEANS FLAMIN' HOT CHEETOS). But that's not even the coolest part — the spicy treat is stuffed in a Black Cauldron Cone, which apparently tastes just like the original bread cone. Can you tell we're excited? Read on to see photos of the deliciously spooky Halloween treat, and don't blame us if your stomach starts growling!

